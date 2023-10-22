Home  >  News

1 killed in motor tanker fire at Batangas anchorage

Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Batangas

Posted at Oct 22 2023 01:45 PM

Personnel of Coast Guard Station Batangas together with the Bureau of Fire Protection respond to a burning vessel, Motor Tanker Sea Horse, after it caught fire around 9AM on Sunday at the Alpha Anchorage Area, Batangas. One person was reported killed during the fire, which was declared fire ut at 11:08 am. 


 

