Visiting loved ones before Undas 2021 closure

Jumping from tomb to tomb

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A man jumps from stacked tombs as people flock to a public cemetery ahead of the observance of All Saints’ Day in Quezon City, on Friday. While cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria will be closed for the second straight year due to COVID-19 during Undas, these will be open outside All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day at at 30% capacity which could go up to 50% depending on the local government.