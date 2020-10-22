Home > News MULTIMEDIA Trillanes sedition arraignment deferred Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 22 2020 02:39 PM | Updated as of Oct 22 2020 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV leaves the Quezon City Hall of Justice after his scheduled arraignment on the sedition case over the "Bikoy" narcolist video did not push through on Thursday. The justice department filed a case of conspiracy to commit sedition against Trillanes and 9 other individuals for their alleged involvement in the release of the “Totoong Narcolist” videos over its supposed libelous allegations linking President Rodrigo Duterte and his family to the illegal drug trade. Trillanes, 10 others ordered arrested over 'Ang Totoong Narcolist' videos Read More: Sen Antonio Trillanes IV Trillanes sedition case Totoong Narcolits motion to quash QC Metropolitan court multimedia multimedia photo /news/10/22/20/mga-magsasaka-sa-lopez-quezon-dumidiskarte-para-kumita-matapos-bahain-mga-palayan/classified-odd/10/22/20/unfur-gettable-puppy-with-green-fur-born-in-sardinia/news/10/22/20/heneral-kinondena-sa-mala-death-threat-na-red-tagging-kay-liza-soberano/entertainment/10/22/20/underground-daw-angel-locsin-responds-to-military-official-red-tagging-her-sister-shows-family-photo/overseas/10/22/20/coronavirus-has-claimed-25-million-years-of-potential-life-in-the-us-study-finds