Trillanes sedition arraignment deferred

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV leaves the Quezon City Hall of Justice after his scheduled arraignment on the sedition case over the "Bikoy" narcolist video did not push through on Thursday.

The justice department filed a case of conspiracy to commit sedition against Trillanes and 9 other individuals for their alleged involvement in the release of the “Totoong Narcolist” videos over its supposed libelous allegations linking President Rodrigo Duterte and his family to the illegal drug trade.



