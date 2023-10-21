MULTIMEDIA

Student group shows support for Palestine

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the League of Filipino Students show support for Palestine during a solidarity march and candle lighting activity at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on Saturday. The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier in the day said Filipinos in war-torn Gaza are still waiting to cross the corridor to Egypt and from there safely return to the Philippines.