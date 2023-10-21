Home > News MULTIMEDIA Student group shows support for Palestine Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2023 08:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the League of Filipino Students show support for Palestine during a solidarity march and candle lighting activity at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on Saturday. The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier in the day said Filipinos in war-torn Gaza are still waiting to cross the corridor to Egypt and from there safely return to the Philippines. Filipinos in Gaza still waiting for Egypt's borders to open: DFA First aid trucks enter besieged Gaza from Egypt Read More: Israel Hamas Palestine League of Filipino Students /news/10/21/23/119-more-villages-in-bske-red-category/news/10/21/23/remains-of-ofw-killed-in-israel-arrive-in-naia/overseas/10/21/23/un-chief-urges-ceasefire-to-end-gazas-nightmare/sports/10/21/23/robinson-still-confident-despite-la-salles-up-and-down-start/sports/10/21/23/robinson-hails-quiambaos-competitiveness-on-and-off-the-court