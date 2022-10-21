Home  >  News

Game of cat and mouse

Posted at Oct 21 2022 10:25 AM

Inmates wait in the quadrangle as members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Manila Police District Command conduct Oplan Greyhound at the Manila City Jail on Friday. Authorities regularly conduct such operations to look for illicit materials and substances such as makeshift weapons and drugs.

