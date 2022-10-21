Home > News MULTIMEDIA Game of cat and mouse ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2022 10:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Inmates wait in the quadrangle as members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Manila Police District Command conduct Oplan Greyhound at the Manila City Jail on Friday. Authorities regularly conduct such operations to look for illicit materials and substances such as makeshift weapons and drugs. Read More: Manila City Jail jail inmates greyhound illicit weapons drugs /news/10/21/22/mga-pelikulang-pinoy-kinilala-sa-guam-filmfest-2022/business/10/21/22/dollar-extends-gains-on-fed-rate-hike-expectations/overseas/10/21/22/biden-campaigns-in-ground-zero-for-midterms/overseas/10/21/22/germans-cut-gas-consumption-amid-war-warm-weather/news/10/21/22/bucor-chief-suspended-after-middleman-in-percy-lapid-slay-dies