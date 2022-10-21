Costumed blood drive in Muntinlupa

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Giving blood to an angel George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2022 06:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers in costumes extract blood during a Halloween-themed blood donation drive inside the Muntinlupa Sports Center on Friday. In partnership with the Philippine Blood Center-Department of Health, personnel from the city health office of Muntinlupa donned various costumes for the program and encouraged donors to come in their superhero getup. Read More: blood drive blood donation Halloween costume Muntinlupa Philippine Blood Center /business/10/21/22/private-sector-advisers-urge-marcos-to-tap-digital-farming-methods/business/10/21/22/google-fined-162-m-by-indian-watchdog-over-market-dominance/business/10/21/22/national-id-to-become-more-accessible-via-mobile-version/entertainment/10/21/22/magnetic-bgyo-reaches-no-1-on-itunes-in-3-countries/news/10/21/22/local-transmission-ng-xbc-xbb-subvariant-naitala-doh