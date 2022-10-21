Costumed blood drive in Muntinlupa

MULTIMEDIA

Giving blood to an angel

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers in costumes extract blood during a Halloween-themed blood donation drive inside the Muntinlupa Sports Center on Friday. In partnership with the Philippine Blood Center-Department of Health, personnel from the city health office of Muntinlupa donned various costumes for the program and encouraged donors to come in their superhero getup.