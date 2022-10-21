Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Giving blood to an angel

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2022 06:39 PM

Costumed blood drive in Muntinlupa

Health workers in costumes extract blood during a Halloween-themed blood donation drive inside the Muntinlupa Sports Center on Friday. In partnership with the Philippine Blood Center-Department of Health, personnel from the city health office of Muntinlupa donned various costumes for the program and encouraged donors to come in their superhero getup. 

Read More:  blood drive   blood donation   Halloween   costume   Muntinlupa   Philippine Blood Center  