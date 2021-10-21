QC places 27 areas under special concern lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

Quezon City identifies 27 special concern lockdown areas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents walk past a sign informing the public on the imposition of a granular lockdown at Block 4 alley along Scout Bayoran Street, Barangay South Triangle in Quezon City Thursday. The area is one of the 27 locations under special concern lockdown in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19 in the city.