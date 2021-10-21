Home  >  News

Dolomite beach big hit for vacation-starved Metro Manila residents

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2021 09:30 PM

People flock to Dolomite beach after alert level eased

People flock to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach to watch the sunset on Thursday. The recently opened government project has been a hit destination for visitors and tourists since the IATF eased restrictions of the NCR to Alert Level 3.

 

