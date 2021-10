Manila voters' registration moved to satellite sites

MULTIMEDIA

Would-be voters told to go to registration satellite sites

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents check a list of satellite voters' registration sites outside the Comelec Manila Election Unit office in Arroceros Street in Manila on Thursday. Manila residents are advised to visit the following sites as the Comelec office in Arroceros no longer accept application for voters registration - SM Manila for District 1 & 4; Tutuban Mall for District 2; SM San Lazaro for District 3; Robinsons Manila for District 5; and Robinsons Otis for District 6.