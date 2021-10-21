Isko Moreno visits Tarlac farmers

MULTIMEDIA

Mayor Isko Moreno visits farmers in Tarlac

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on Thursday. Domagoso vowed to implement policies benefiting the rice-producing farmers and establishing cold storage facilities to address spoilage of crops in regions dependent on agriculture.