Isko Moreno visits Tarlac farmers

Mayor Isko Moreno visits farmers in Tarlac

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2021 02:15 PM

Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on Thursday. Domagoso vowed to implement policies benefiting the rice-producing farmers and establishing cold storage facilities to address spoilage of crops in regions dependent on agriculture. 

