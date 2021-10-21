Isko Moreno visits Tarlac farmers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mayor Isko Moreno visits farmers in Tarlac Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2021 02:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on Thursday. Domagoso vowed to implement policies benefiting the rice-producing farmers and establishing cold storage facilities to address spoilage of crops in regions dependent on agriculture. Read More: Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso Barangay Banaba Tarlac City farmers Halalan 2022 /overseas/10/21/21/death-toll-from-india-and-nepal-floods-passes-150/news/10/21/21/overhead-funds-ng-mga-kawani-ng-denr-kinuwestiyon-sa-senado/news/10/21/21/government-says-cant-release-drug-war-findings-in-full/entertainment/10/21/21/kz-finally-releases-first-international-single-1159/news/10/21/21/when-can-ncr-minors-go-outdoors-under-alert-level-3