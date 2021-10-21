Helping families of EJK victims

MULTIMEDIA

VP Robredo condoles with families of EJK victims

Vice President Leni Robredo attends the blessing and turnover of the cremated remains of several victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK), held in Manila on Wednesday. The remains were exhumed and cremated through the help of Society of the Divine Word - JPIC (Justice-Peace Integrity of Creation) Office of the Central Province and Project Paghilom after the expiration of five-year lease on the graves located in different public cemeteries.