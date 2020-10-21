Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Keeping it clean

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2020 01:09 PM

Keeping it clean

Maintenance workers clean up debris washed up along the coast of the Manila Bay on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Pepito made landfall in the country. Biologists from the University of the Philippines have urged the government to implement a science-based rehabilitation program to help in the recovery of Manila Bay’s biological functions, instead of beautification projects such as the fake white beach that used crushed dolomite rocks.

 

Read More:  Manila Bay   Manila bay rehabilitation project   dolomite area   Tropical storm Pepito   multimedia   multimedia photo  