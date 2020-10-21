MULTIMEDIA

Keeping it clean

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Maintenance workers clean up debris washed up along the coast of the Manila Bay on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Pepito made landfall in the country. Biologists from the University of the Philippines have urged the government to implement a science-based rehabilitation program to help in the recovery of Manila Bay’s biological functions, instead of beautification projects such as the fake white beach that used crushed dolomite rocks.