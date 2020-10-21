Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping it clean Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2020 01:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Maintenance workers clean up debris washed up along the coast of the Manila Bay on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Pepito made landfall in the country. Biologists from the University of the Philippines have urged the government to implement a science-based rehabilitation program to help in the recovery of Manila Bay’s biological functions, instead of beautification projects such as the fake white beach that used crushed dolomite rocks. Mangroves not dolomite: UP biologists offer services to rehabilitate Manila Bay Read More: Manila Bay Manila bay rehabilitation project dolomite area Tropical storm Pepito multimedia multimedia photo /news/10/21/20/tilapia-growers-nababahala-sa-mga-balitang-pag-angkat-ng-isda-ng-gobyerno/news/10/21/20/dbm-to-release-bayanihan-2-funds-to-agencies-with-complete-requirements-says-lawmaker/news/10/21/20/virgin-coconut-oil-shows-potential-in-treating-covid-19-expert/news/10/21/20/doh-ramps-up-measles-polio-immunization-campaign-ahead-of-possible-outbreak/business/10/21/20/apple-iphone-12-review-superfast-speed-if-you-can-find-it