MULTIMEDIA Candles for River Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2020 09:22 PM Human rights advocates call for justice for detained activist-mother Reina Mae Nasino and her deceased child River Nasino in a candle-lighting protest in Quezon City on Wednesday. Actions by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the police during River's funeral last Friday earned widespread condemnation as they allegedly interfered with the family's plans during the burial with the hearse speeding away, leaving grieving relatives behind. Final Goodbye: Reina Mae Nasino attends Baby River's funeral amid tight security