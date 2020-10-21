MULTIMEDIA

Protest marks National Day of Defiance

ABS-CBN News

Members of various progressive groups burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest in Mendiola on Wesnesday. It marked the National Day of Defiance and National Peasant Month as the protesters called for the junking of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Rice Tariffication Law, and for the resignation of the president.