Protest marks National Day of Defiance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2020 05:56 PM | Updated as of Oct 21 2020 10:35 PM

Protest marks National Day of Defiance

Members of various progressive groups burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest in Mendiola on Wesnesday. It marked the National Day of Defiance and National Peasant Month as the protesters called for the junking of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Rice Tariffication Law, and for the resignation of the president. 

