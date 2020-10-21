Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protest marks National Day of Defiance ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2020 05:56 PM | Updated as of Oct 21 2020 10:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of various progressive groups burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest in Mendiola on Wesnesday. It marked the National Day of Defiance and National Peasant Month as the protesters called for the junking of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Rice Tariffication Law, and for the resignation of the president. Senate panel OKs resolution giving excess rice tariff revenues to small farmers Read More: protest effigy Rodrigo Duterte Mendiola National Day of Defiance National Peasant Month Rice Tariffication Law Anti-Terrorism Act /sports/10/21/20/suspected-positive-case-is-wake-up-call-to-pba-says-commissioner/news/10/21/20/higit-p150-m-halaga-ng-ilegal-na-droga-nasabat-sa-cebu/overseas/10/21/20/vatican-official-says-deal-with-china-on-appointment-of-bishops-will-be-renewed/life/10/21/20/pope-francis-says-homosexuals-should-be-covered-by-civil-union-laws/sports/10/21/20/mma-folayang-wont-retire-as-long-as-passion-is-there-says-coach-sangiao