Helping learners in Lupang Arenda

Vice President Leni Robredo assists a child at the OVP Community Learning Hub in Lupang Arenda, Brgy. Sta Ana, Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday. Robredo observed the operations of the learning hub, which is part of the OVP's BAYANIHAN e-SKWELA initiative, where learners are provided access to computers, internet and trained volunteer tutors who could help them with their lessons.

The Community Learning Hub in Taytay was established in partnership with the alumni of OVP's Angat Buhay Young Leaders in Government (ABYLG) Fellowship, led by Kgd. Tobit Cruz of Brgy. Sta. Ana, along with the barangay's Sangguniang Kabataan officials, Millennials PH - Taytay, and Angat Kabataan.