New lights for San Juanico Bridge
Posted at Oct 20 2022 08:07 AM | Updated as of Oct 20 2022 08:30 AM
The San Juanico Bridge displays its new lights as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graces the ceremonial switch-on of the San Juanico Aesthetic Lighting Project on Thursday. The 2.16 km bridge, which links the provinces of Samar and Leyte, was built during the administration of the President’s father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and was funded by Japan’s War Reparations Program.
