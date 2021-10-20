Philippines closes cemeteries for Undas

MULTIMEDIA

Cemeteries, columbaria closed on October 29- November 2

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Men clean tombs as thick undergrowth covers part of the structure at the Calumpit public cemetery in Bulacan Wednesday. The Department of the Interior and Local Government announced the closure of all cemeteries and columbaria from October 29 until November 2 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



