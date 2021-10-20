Philippines closes cemeteries for Undas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cemeteries, columbaria closed on October 29- November 2 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2021 03:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Men clean tombs as thick undergrowth covers part of the structure at the Calumpit public cemetery in Bulacan Wednesday. The Department of the Interior and Local Government announced the closure of all cemeteries and columbaria from October 29 until November 2 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Read More: coronavirus UNDAS 2021 Calumpit Public Cemetery DILG COVID19 pandemic /business/10/20/21/explainer-what-is-the-metaverse/classified-odd/10/20/21/forcing-pet-cat-to-swim-lands-japanese-man-in-jail/news/10/20/21/grupo-ng-lgus-nabulaga-sa-pagpapalawig-ng-alert-level-system/overseas/10/20/21/israel-reports-subvariant-of-delta-coronavirus-strain/sports/10/20/21/bocaue-opens-chooks-3x3-campaign-with-impressive-win