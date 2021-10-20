Face-to-face classes in higher education

MULTIMEDIA

Philippines expands face-to-face classes in tertiary level

A medical technology student listens to her instructor during a face-to-face class at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Sto. Tomas in Espana, Manila Wednesday. The Philippine government allowed the expansion of face-to-face classes to other degree programs that require hands-on training in higher education institutions.