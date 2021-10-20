Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Early Undas 2021 preps as cemeteries closed to curb COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2021 06:59 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2021 07:18 PM

Early Undas 2021 amid closed cemeteries

Children play while a man paints a gate at the San Mateo Cemetery in Rizal on Wednesday as All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day nears. For the second straight year, Filipinos will not be able to visit the final resting place of their loved ones after authorities ordered cemeteries closed once again for Undas as the country continues to deal with COVID-19.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Undas 2021   Undas   All Saints Day   All Souls Day   San Mateo Cemetery  