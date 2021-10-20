Early Undas 2021 amid closed cemeteries

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Early Undas 2021 preps as cemeteries closed to curb COVID-19 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2021 06:59 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2021 07:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children play while a man paints a gate at the San Mateo Cemetery in Rizal on Wednesday as All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day nears. For the second straight year, Filipinos will not be able to visit the final resting place of their loved ones after authorities ordered cemeteries closed once again for Undas as the country continues to deal with COVID-19. DILG: Cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 as COVID precaution PH reports 3,656 new COVID cases; few deaths, recoveries due to data system issue Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Undas 2021 Undas All Saints Day All Souls Day San Mateo Cemetery /news/10/20/21/senators-grill-dar-on-p163-b-unliquidated-fund-transfers/news/10/20/21/rights-groups-may-puna-sa-drug-war-review-ng-doj/video/life/10/20/21/ex-pbb-housemate-susubok-maging-miss-universe-uae/news/10/20/21/pag-resign-ng-mga-nurse-ikinabahala-ng-private-hospitals/news/10/20/21/chinese-envoy-fawns-over-marcos-jr