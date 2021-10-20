Early Undas 2021 amid closed cemeteries

MULTIMEDIA

Early Undas 2021 preps as cemeteries closed to curb COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Children play while a man paints a gate at the San Mateo Cemetery in Rizal on Wednesday as All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day nears. For the second straight year, Filipinos will not be able to visit the final resting place of their loved ones after authorities ordered cemeteries closed once again for Undas as the country continues to deal with COVID-19.