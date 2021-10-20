Aid distributed through Barangayanihan Caravan

MULTIMEDIA

Barangayanihan Caravan distributes foodpacks to 1,500 beneficiaries

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Beneficiaries take their oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines during the “Duterte Legacy: Barangayanihan Caravan Towards National Recovery” held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Wednesday. Around 1,500 beneficiaries, from urban poor communities, former members of communist terrorist groups (CTG), and their alleged front organizations, are set to receive food packs and cash assistance during the event, which aims to highlight the accomplishments of the Duterte administration by providing services from different government agencies such as DOLE, DOST, DSWD, and TESDA among others.