TD Pepito brings flooding in Lopez, Quezon Photo courtesy of Donald Daria Posted at Oct 20 2020 10:20 AM Motorists navigate a flooded street caused by the overflowing Talolong River in Lopez, Quezon, Tuesday. Weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas brought by the moderate to heavy rainfall as Tropical depression Pepito moves towards Northern and Central Luzon. 'Pepito' landfall looms as more areas under signal no.1