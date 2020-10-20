Home  >  News

Photo courtesy of Donald Daria

Posted at Oct 20 2020 10:20 AM

TD Pepito brings flooding in Lopez, Quezon

Motorists navigate a flooded street caused by the overflowing Talolong River in Lopez, Quezon, Tuesday. Weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas brought by the moderate to heavy rainfall as Tropical depression Pepito moves towards Northern and Central Luzon.

