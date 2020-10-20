Home  >  News

San Juan City readies for possible 'Pepito' evacuees

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 06:38 PM

Workers disinfect the premises of the San Juan City Central Gym as tents are readied for possible evacuees due to tropical storm 'Pepito', on Tuesday. 'Pepito' is forecast to make landfall in Aurora Tuesday evening.

