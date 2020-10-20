Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City readies for possible 'Pepito' evacuees Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2020 06:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers disinfect the premises of the San Juan City Central Gym as tents are readied for possible evacuees due to tropical storm 'Pepito', on Tuesday. 'Pepito' is forecast to make landfall in Aurora Tuesday evening. ‘Pepito’ intensifies into tropical storm, more areas under warning signals Read More: Pepito PH San Juan disinfecton San Juan Central Gym multimedia multimedia photos /sports/10/20/20/pba-newsome-takes-charge-in-ot-to-lift-meralco-over-magnolia/business/10/20/20/lapid-wants-licensing-board-to-limit-foreign-contractors-in-ph/business/10/20/20/dpwh-inks-p3-billion-design-contract-for-bataan-cavite-mega-bridge/entertainment/10/20/20/sarah-g-shares-how-her-priorities-have-changed-since-getting-married/sports/10/20/20/professional-dunker-david-carlos-set-for-last-year-of-competition