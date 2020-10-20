MULTIMEDIA

OVP launches Community learning hub in Pasig

OVP Handout

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks with students at the OVP Community Learning Hub in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City during its official opening on Monday. The Community Learning hub, which is part of the OVP’s BAYANIHAN e-SKWELA project, was established in partnership with the City of Pasig, JCI Manila, Ligaya ng Panginoon-Youth and PLDT Enterprise, to support learners in their studies by providing free access to internet, computers, gadgets and tutors.