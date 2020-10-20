Home  >  News

Landslide in Payatas, Quezon City

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 03:16 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2020 04:16 PM

Landslide in Payatas, Quezon City

Residents check on Tuesday an area in Lower Sampaguita, Barangay Payatas A in Quezon City that was damaged by a landslide 5 days ago. The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) has declared the slope a danger zone and advised affected residents to relocate immediately as heavy rains continue to affect Metro Manila due to tropical storm Pepito.

