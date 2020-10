MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rains in Metro Manila as 'Pepito' maintains strength

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians walk on a sidewalk as traffic starts building up along EDSA in Mandaluyong City during heavy rains brought by tropical storm Pepito on Tuesday night. Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was hoisted in several provinces in Northern Luzon Tuesday, while Metro Manila and parts of Central Luzon are under signal no. 1.