Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for TD Pepito

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 11:11 AM

Getting ready for TD Pepito

A fisherman secures his boat along the shores of Manila Bay in Baseco Compound, Manila on Tuesday. Metro Manila is placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 as Tropical Depression Pepito is expected to make landfall in Aurora on Tuesday evening.

Read More:  Tropical Depression Pepito   Lopez   Quezon   heavy rainfall warning   Talolong River   multimedia   multimedia photo  