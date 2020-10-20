Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for TD Pepito Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2020 11:11 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A fisherman secures his boat along the shores of Manila Bay in Baseco Compound, Manila on Tuesday. Metro Manila is placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 as Tropical Depression Pepito is expected to make landfall in Aurora on Tuesday evening. Read More: Tropical Depression Pepito Lopez Quezon heavy rainfall warning Talolong River multimedia multimedia photo /spotlight/10/20/20/did-lockdowns-lower-premature-births-a-new-study-adds-evidence/sports/10/20/20/pba-tnts-pogoy-earns-player-of-the-week-nod/business/10/20/20/jollibee-ups-stake-in-tim-ho-wan/news/10/20/20/recto-seeks-bayanihan-2-extension-after-dbm-fails-to-release-funds-to-agencies/business/10/20/20/euronext-plagued-by-two-glitches-monday-latest-exchange-to-go-down