BSKE is the latest talk of the town
Maria Tan ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 19 2023 04:20 PM
Supporters and campaigners of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) candidates put up campaign posters and hand out leaflets at Barangay Immaculate Conception in Quezon City on Thursday. More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays, the smallest unit in the country's political system.
