BSKE is the latest talk of the town

Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Supporters and campaigners of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) candidates put up campaign posters and hand out leaflets at Barangay Immaculate Conception in Quezon City on Thursday. More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays, the smallest unit in the country's political system.