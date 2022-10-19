Gearing up for full in-person classes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for full in-person classes in public schools Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2022 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man fetches a student from the Pinaglabanan Elementary School after the morning shift, in San Juan City on Wednesday. Public schools are mandated to transition to 5-day in-person classes starting Nov. 2, while private schools are allowed to implement blended and distance learning, according to the Department of Education. DepEd allows private schools to continue distance, blended learning beyond Nov. 2 DepEd: Public schools can also apply for hybrid learning set-ups after Nov. 2 Read More: DepEd Department of Education in- person classes face-to-face classes Pinaglabanan Elementary School San Juan City schools public schools /entertainment/10/19/22/review-johnson-makes-violent-black-adam-likable/sports/10/19/22/uaap-ateneo-regains-winning-ways-crushes-adamson/sports/10/19/22/uaap-giant-killing-nu-cant-relax-says-coach-napa/business/10/19/22/dti-opens-store-showcasing-products-of-small-local-firms/news/10/19/22/allacapan-cagayan-naghahanda-na-sa-epekto-ng-obet