Gearing up for full in-person classes

Getting ready for full in-person classes in public schools

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man fetches a student from the Pinaglabanan Elementary School after the morning shift, in San Juan City on Wednesday. Public schools are mandated to transition to 5-day in-person classes starting Nov. 2, while private schools are allowed to implement blended and distance learning, according to the Department of Education.



