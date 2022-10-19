Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for full in-person classes in public schools

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2022 04:04 PM

Gearing up for full in-person classes

A man fetches a student from the Pinaglabanan Elementary School after the morning shift, in San Juan City on Wednesday. Public schools are mandated to transition to 5-day in-person classes starting Nov. 2, while private schools are allowed to implement blended and distance learning, according to the Department of Education.


 

Read More:  DepEd   Department of Education   in- person classes   face-to-face classes   Pinaglabanan Elementary School   San Juan City   schools   public schools  