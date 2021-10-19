How to prevent the spread of COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

Early cemetery visitors face strict security checks

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A member of the Manila Police District Multiplier Alliance guarding the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday uses an unorthodox way of checking a bottle brought by a visitor to the cemetery for alcohol content. Many people are visiting their departed loved ones ahead of All Saints Day and All Souls Day after the government mandated the closure of cemeteries nationwide from Oct. 29 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.