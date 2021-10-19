How to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Early cemetery visitors face strict security checks ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2021 03:47 PM | Updated as of Oct 19 2021 04:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A member of the Manila Police District Multiplier Alliance guarding the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday uses an unorthodox way of checking a bottle brought by a visitor to the cemetery for alcohol content. Many people are visiting their departed loved ones ahead of All Saints Day and All Souls Day after the government mandated the closure of cemeteries nationwide from Oct. 29 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. PNP sa publiko: Simulan nang dumalaw sa puntod ng mga mahal sa buhay Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Undas cemeteries All Saints Day All Souls Day Manila North Cemetery Undas 2021 /news/10/19/21/pharmally-grand-conspiracy-kuwentong-kutsero-says-palace/news/10/19/21/ph-logs-4496-new-covid-19-cases-due-to-low-lab-output/news/10/19/21/mga-tsuper-ng-edsa-busway-higit-1-buwan-na-umanong-di-sumasahod/video/news/10/19/21/dotr-itinangging-di-pa-nababayaran-drivers-sa-edsa-busway/sports/10/19/21/pba-nlex-to-stick-with-tried-and-tested-import