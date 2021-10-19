Home  >  News

Health workers protest government deal with Pharmally

Health workers flog Pharmally deal

Doctors and other health professionals hold a motorcade along T.M. Kalaw in Manila on Tuesday, to protest the government's deals with Pharmally Corporation. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had found that the government bought face masks from Pharmally at P27.72 and that it had supplied near expiry face shields and COVID-19 test kits. 

