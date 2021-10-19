Health workers flog Pharmally deal

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers protest government deal with Pharmally ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2021 11:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Doctors and other health professionals hold a motorcade along T.M. Kalaw in Manila on Tuesday, to protest the government's deals with Pharmally Corporation. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had found that the government bought face masks from Pharmally at P27.72 and that it had supplied near expiry face shields and COVID-19 test kits. Govt, Pharmally deals 'devilish act' to health workers: nurses' group Read More: corruption Department of health Pharmally health health workers COVID19 coronavirus /business/10/19/21/converge-inks-renewable-energy-deal-with-first-gen/news/10/19/21/bato-admits-he-did-not-prepare-for-presidential-bid/overseas/10/19/21/us-very-concerned-over-chinas-hypersonic-test/news/10/19/21/utang-ng-philhealth-sa-mga-pribadong-ospital-sa-gensan-higit-p800m-na/news/10/19/21/bato-president-marcos-did-many-good-things