Christmas shopping begins amid Alert Level 3

Christmas shoppers flock to market as NCR placed under looser quarantine level

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People flock to the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City to buy Christmas decorations on Tuesday, days after the capital region was placed under the looser quarantine Alert Level 3 which allows for the opening of more business establishments. The alert system currently in place in Metro Manila will be expanded to several areas from Oct. 20, according to Malacañang, as authorities look to open up more business around the country amid the pandemic.