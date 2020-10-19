Home  >  News

Pandemic drug haul in the north

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2020 06:30 PM

Pandemic drug haul in the north

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officers torch about 165 kilos of dried marijuana bricks and plants amounting to P20 million at Camp Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet on Monday. The cache of cannabis plant is part of the illegal drugs haul seized in raids in the last six months during the pandemic.

