No reservation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2020 07:38 PM

A caretaker sidelines as a snack vendor while on duty at a Quezon City bus terminal, which remains closed on Monday because of the pandemic. Only a limited number of provincial bus routes have been allowed to operate due to quarantine restrictions in different destinations.

