Home > News MULTIMEDIA No reservation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2020 07:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A caretaker sidelines as a snack vendor while on duty at a Quezon City bus terminal, which remains closed on Monday because of the pandemic. Only a limited number of provincial bus routes have been allowed to operate due to quarantine restrictions in different destinations. Read More: coronavirus covid19 bus transportation provincial /life/10/19/20/miss-universe-ph-candidates-tuloy-ang-patalbugan-sa-pageant-bubble/entertainment/10/19/20/the-hows-of-us-exes-baggage-coming-to-netflix/video/news/10/19/20/mas-maraming-pasahero-pinayagang-sumakay-sa-mrt-lrt-pnr/overseas/10/19/20/japan-vietnam-boost-defense-ties-as-south-china-sea-tensions-mount/news/10/19/20/dutertes-adviser-for-southern-tagalog-passes-away