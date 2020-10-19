MULTIMEDIA

MRT-3 increases passenger capacity

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters undergo security and health check as they take the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) at the Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. The transportation department increased the passenger capacity of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 from 13 percent (51 pax per train car, 153 passengers per train set,) to 30 percent (124 pax per train car, 372 passengers per train set) to accommodate more commuters as public transportation remain limited under general community quarantine.