Group questions proposed water rate hike

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of Water Is Life Network hold a protest on Monday outside the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System headquarters in Quezon City to oppose the impending water rate hike. The group raised concern on the proposed water rate hike that was brought up during the public consultation on the East Bay Water Supply Project of the MWCI and AMA Bulk Water Supply Project, citing possible impacts to consumers already burdened by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.