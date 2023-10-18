Group holds protest over Gaza hospital bombing

MULTIMEDIA

Group holds indignation protest over Gaza hospital bombing

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan hold an indignation protest at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Wednesday, to condemn the bombing of a hospital earlier in Gaza that killed at least 500 people. Israel claims the carnage was caused by a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch while Hamas is pointing fingers at an Israeli airstrike.