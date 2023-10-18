Group holds protest over Gaza hospital bombing

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group holds indignation protest over Gaza hospital bombing Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2023 07:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan hold an indignation protest at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Wednesday, to condemn the bombing of a hospital earlier in Gaza that killed at least 500 people. Israel claims the carnage was caused by a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch while Hamas is pointing fingers at an Israeli airstrike. Gaza hospital blast caused by Islamic Jihad rocket: Israel military spox Read More: Bagong Alyansang Makabayan protest indignation protest Israel Hamas Gaza /video/entertainment/10/18/23/lucky-prank-jennica-cries-then-laughs-after-viral-stage-mistake/video/overseas/10/18/23/putin-filmed-in-china-accompanied-by-officers-with-russian-nuclear-briefcase/life/10/18/23/look-zamboanga-celebrates-hermosa-festival/entertainment/10/18/23/k-pop-singer-do-to-leave-sm-entertainment-stay-in-exo/sports/10/18/23/letran-gets-breakthrough-win-at-san-sebastians-expense