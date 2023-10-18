Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino repatriates arrive from Israel Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2023 09:58 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 11:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The first batch of Filipino repatriates from Israel arrives at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. There are 131 Filipinos in Gaza are waiting to cross Egypt for their assistance and repatriation, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. Unang grupo ng OFW repatriates mula Israel umuwi na Read More: repatriation Israel Hamas Gaza Israel-Hamas war Gaza Strip Israel-Hamas conflict Palestine /entertainment/10/18/23/world-remits-simply-rocks-la-concert-brings-joy-to-fil-ams/classified-odd/10/18/23/swedish-study-shows-snoozing-in-the-morning-isnt-bad/overseas/10/18/23/history-project-tells-fil-canadian-health-workers-pandemic-stories/overseas/10/18/23/fil-am-in-virginia-recognized-for-efforts-vs-human-trafficking/news/10/18/23/family-of-ahldryn-bravante-willing-to-name-2-suspects-as-witnesses