Filipino repatriates arrive from Israel

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The first batch of Filipino repatriates from Israel arrives at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. There are 131 Filipinos in Gaza are waiting to cross Egypt for their assistance and repatriation, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.