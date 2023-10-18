Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Filipino repatriates arrive from Israel

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2023 09:58 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 11:20 PM

Filipino repatriates arrive from Israel

The first batch of Filipino repatriates from Israel arrives at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. There are 131 Filipinos in Gaza are waiting to cross Egypt for their assistance and repatriation, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. 

Read More:  repatriation   Israel   Hamas   Gaza   Israel-Hamas war   Gaza Strip   Israel-Hamas conflict   Palestine  