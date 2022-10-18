Authorities present alleged killer of broadcaster Percy Lapid

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DILG, PNP present alleged gunman in Percy Lapid slay case Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2022 03:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Department of the Interior and Local Government Sec. Benhur Abalos talks to Joel Estorial, who authorities say is the suspected gunman in the Percy Lapid slay case, during a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday. The PNP is currently on the lookout for three alleged accomplices, including a certain “Orly”, based on Estorial’s supposed confession. Alleged gunman in Percy Lapid slay now in police custody Read More: Percy Lapid slay Joel Estorial DILG PNP Percy Lapid Percival Mabasa Benhur Abalos Department of the Interior and Local Government Philippine National Police alleged gunman alleged killer crime /overseas/10/18/22/ukraine-russia-exchange-female-prisoners/sports/10/18/22/ph-in-tough-group-in-world-softball-tilt/spotlight/10/18/22/mandaue-races-to-finish-flood-mitigation-project-amid-unusual-rain-patterns/news/10/18/22/philippines-detects-xbb-subvariant-xbc-variant/overseas/10/18/22/in-nepal-some-girls-are-banished-to-menstrual-huts-during-their-period