Authorities present alleged killer of broadcaster Percy Lapid

MULTIMEDIA

DILG, PNP present alleged gunman in Percy Lapid slay case

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Department of the Interior and Local Government Sec. Benhur Abalos talks to Joel Estorial, who authorities say is the suspected gunman in the Percy Lapid slay case, during a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday. The PNP is currently on the lookout for three alleged accomplices, including a certain “Orly”, based on Estorial’s supposed confession.