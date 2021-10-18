Tomb learners

MULTIMEDIA

Modular distance learning at Pasay cemetery

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children fill out their worksheets as part of the Department of Education’s modular distance learning approach, on top of a tomb at the Pasay City Public Cemetery on Monday. The DepEd will hold a pilot-testing of limited in-person classes in selected schools starting Nov. 15, 2021, until January 2022.