Tomb learners

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Modular distance learning at Pasay cemetery ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2021 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children fill out their worksheets as part of the Department of Education’s modular distance learning approach, on top of a tomb at the Pasay City Public Cemetery on Monday. The DepEd will hold a pilot-testing of limited in-person classes in selected schools starting Nov. 15, 2021, until January 2022. Not the same ‘back to school’: How limited in-person classes will be pilot-tested Read More: Education students modular learning Pasay City Public cemetery distance learning /news/10/18/21/ph-logs-6943-fresh-covid-19-cases/news/10/18/21/zamboanga-peninsula-classified-as-high-risk-for-covid-doh/entertainment/10/18/21/how-olivia-lamasan-changed-claudine-in-got-2-believe/entertainment/10/18/21/watch-new-thai-bl-series-bad-buddy-trailer/overseas/10/18/21/myanmar-to-release-over-5000-anti-coup-protesters