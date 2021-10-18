Home > News MULTIMEDIA Shopping time in Divisoria George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2021 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force placed the National Capital Region under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 last October 16 until October 31, to give way for the gradual reopening of the economy. Read More: coronavirus covid-19 COVID19 Alert level 3 Divisoria Manila reopening /business/10/18/21/bangko-sentral-to-probe-complaint-on-starpay/overseas/10/18/21/52-magnitude-quake-hits-taiwan/sports/10/18/21/braves-walk-off-again-to-take-2-0-lead-over-dodgers/news/10/18/21/ph-to-expand-pediatric-covid-19-vaccination-on-friday/life/10/18/21/why-catriona-was-not-in-group-photo-with-fellow-queens-in-south-africa