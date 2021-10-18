Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Shopping time in Divisoria

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 02:37 PM

Shopping time in Divisoria

People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force placed the National Capital Region under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 last October 16 until October 31, to give way for the gradual reopening of the economy. 

Read More:  coronavirus   covid-19   COVID19 Alert level 3   Divisoria   Manila   reopening  