Distance learners at Pasay Cemetery

Children fill out their worksheets as part of the Department of Education's modular distance learning approach, on top of a tomb at the Pasay City Public Cemetery on Monday. The DepEd will hold a pilot-testing of limited in-person classes in selected schools starting Nov. 15, 2021, until January 2022. Not the same 'back to school': How limited in-person classes will be pilot-tested