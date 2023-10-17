Home > News MULTIMEDIA Clean BSKE campaign pushed Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2023 02:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the EcoWaste Coalition troop to the COMELEC Headquarters on Tuesday in an effort to encourage candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) to conduct clean and eco-friendly campaigns. They also urged voters to be discerning and support pro-people and pro-environment aspirants, as the 10-day campaign period starts on October 19. Read More: BSKE halalan campaign environment EcoWaste Coalition Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections /entertainment/10/17/23/iwanttfc-series-sleep-with-me-to-stream-on-netflix/entertainment/10/17/23/prime-video-review-in-my-mothers-skin-tells-dark-fairy-tale/sports/10/17/23/oscar-winner-yeoh-voted-onto-international-olympic-committee/life/10/17/23/nintendo-sony-face-off-with-new-mario-spider-man-games/news/10/17/23/magkapatid-patay-matapos-gilitan-sa-cavite