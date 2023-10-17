MULTIMEDIA

Clean BSKE campaign pushed

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the EcoWaste Coalition troop to the COMELEC Headquarters on Tuesday in an effort to encourage candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) to conduct clean and eco-friendly campaigns. They also urged voters to be discerning and support pro-people and pro-environment aspirants, as the 10-day campaign period starts on October 19.