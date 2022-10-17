Honoring the fallen in the Battle of Marawi

MULTIMEDIA

Soldiers honor comrades 5 years after Marawi liberation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) stationed in Marawi city, honor those who have fallen during the Battle of Marawi during a wreath laying ceremony at Kampo Ranao in Marawi City on Monday. The country commemorates the 5th year of the Marawi liberation ending the 5-month-long Marawi siege on October 17, 2017, following the death of the Maute group leaders a day before.