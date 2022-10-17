MULTIMEDIA

A cry for cheaper food on World Food Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest march toward the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Monday, calling for immediate response to the surge of food prices in the country. The protesters called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also heads the DA, to "prioritize people's right to food amidst the climate and food crises."