A cry for cheaper food on World Food Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 17 2022 03:40 PM
Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest march toward the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Monday, calling for immediate response to the surge of food prices in the country. The protesters called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also heads the DA, to "prioritize people's right to food amidst the climate and food crises."
