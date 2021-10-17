Home  >  News

Sunday morning at Manila's dolomite beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2021 01:50 PM

Sunday morning at Manila's dolomite beach

People flock to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, early Sunday morning. The project was opened to the public on Oct. 16, 2021, the same day the IATF placed Metro Manila under COVID-19 Alert Level. Visitors are allowed at the site daily from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

