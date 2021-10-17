Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sunday morning at Manila's dolomite beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2021 01:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, early Sunday morning. The project was opened to the public on Oct. 16, 2021, the same day the IATF placed Metro Manila under COVID-19 Alert Level. Visitors are allowed at the site daily from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dolomite beach sa Manila Bay binuksan na muli sa publiko Read More: Manila Bay dolomite beach Manila Baywalk COVID19 Alert level 3 pandemic physical distancing mass gathering Dolomite beach dolomite /business/10/17/21/vp-robredo-seeks-stimulus-package-for-msmes/entertainment/10/17/21/10th-anniversary-celebration-ni-angeline-quinto-umarangkada/entertainment/10/17/21/watch-darren-espanto-becomes-michael-jackson-on-asap/news/10/17/21/covid-19-cases-posibleng-bumaba-sa-5k-sa-dulo-ng-oktubre-octa/sports/10/17/21/bagunas-oita-miyoshi-fall-to-sakai-in-straight-sets