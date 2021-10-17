Mallgoers increase as COVID-19 restrictions ease in NCR

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mallgoers increase as gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions in Metro Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2021 11:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit a mall in Quezon City on Saturday as the Inter-Agency Task Force on COIVD-19 places Metro Manila a notch lower to Alert Level 3. A group of doctors raised concerns over the government's decision to downgrade the COVID Alert level in the capital region as hospitals remain full and short-staffed given the active cases of COVID-19. 'Di pa nakakahinga': Doctors' group worry as Metro Manila eases into Alert Level 3 Read More: COVID19 Alert level 3 mall IATF coronavirus Metro Manila Metro Manila malls /news/10/17/21/maring-death-toll-climbs-to-23-ndrrmc/sports/10/17/21/guiao-not-surprised-to-see-kiefer-playing-well-in-bleague/news/10/17/21/colmenares-welcomes-pacquiao-de-guzman-endorsement/news/10/17/21/15-bahay-barangay-hall-sa-bakun-apektado-ng-landslide/life/10/17/21/emmanuelle-vera-leaves-for-reina-hispanoamericana-2021