Mallgoers increase as COVID-19 restrictions ease in NCR

Mallgoers increase as gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions in Metro Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People visit a mall in Quezon City on Saturday as the Inter-Agency Task Force on COIVD-19 places Metro Manila a notch lower to Alert Level 3. A group of doctors raised concerns over the government's decision to downgrade the COVID Alert level in the capital region as hospitals remain full and short-staffed given the active cases of COVID-19.