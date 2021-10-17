MULTIMEDIA
Early visit to departed loved ones
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 17 2021 05:15 PM
People visit the graves of their departed loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery on Sunday days ahead of All Saints Day. The local government of Manila announced that public and private cemeteries will be closed from October 29 to November 3, 2021, to avoid crowd build-up during the upcoming All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day.
