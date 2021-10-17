Home > News MULTIMEDIA Amusement Parks and arcades reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Oct 17 2021 05:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People toss rings as they play a game in an amusement park in Pasay City as Metro Manila loosens its COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday. Amusement parks and arcades are allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity as the IATF places the National Capital Region under COVID-19 Alert level 3. Read More: amusement Parks arcades COVID-19 restrictions Alert Level 3 NCR /entertainment/10/17/21/jaydas-music-video-wins-in-new-york-film-fest/sports/10/17/21/espejo-fc-tokyo-suffer-another-5-set-heartbreak/business/10/17/21/presyo-ng-ilang-gulay-bumaba-sa-ilang-palengke/entertainment/10/17/21/abs-cbn-boss-may-tanong-kay-bea-alonzo-sa-kaarawan-nito/entertainment/10/17/21/how-blackpinks-jennie-jung-ho-yeon-became-bffs