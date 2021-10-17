Home  >  News

Amusement Parks and arcades reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Oct 17 2021 05:26 PM

People toss rings as they play a game in an amusement park in Pasay City as Metro Manila loosens its COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday. Amusement parks and arcades are allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity as the IATF places the National Capital Region under COVID-19 Alert level 3.

