Women march for land rights, food security on World Food Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of different grassroots and women’s organizations hold scarecrows as they march along agriculture-related departments in Quezon City on World Food Day, October 16, 2023. The group urged the government to introduce policies that would ensure food security, through policies that would strengthen local food production and providing support to farmers and fishermen.