MULTIMEDIA
Transport workers push for franchise extension, call out corruption
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 16 2023 03:33 PM
Transport group Manibela conduct a jeepney strike en route to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Bureau (LTFRB) headquarters in Quezon City and Mendiola in Manila on October 16, 2023. The group called out alleged corruption within the LTFRB, and asked for the suspension of the implementation of the jeepney modernization program and the extension of the validity of their franchises.
