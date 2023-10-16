MULTIMEDIA

Transport workers push for franchise extension, call out corruption

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Transport group Manibela conduct a jeepney strike en route to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Bureau (LTFRB) headquarters in Quezon City and Mendiola in Manila on October 16, 2023. The group called out alleged corruption within the LTFRB, and asked for the suspension of the implementation of the jeepney modernization program and the extension of the validity of their franchises.